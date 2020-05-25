Wike Releases N450m to Victims of 2019 ‘Bloody’ Poll
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has released a sum of N450m to victims of the 2019 bloody general elections in Ijaw communities in Abonema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state.
The governor, who met with the victims, deceased families and the council of chiefs at their townhall in Abonema on Monday said their bank account numbers would be credited with the amount of money due them from Wednesday.
There were indications that the families of 37 persons, who paid the supreme price, were entitled to N9m compensation each.
