2023: Voting Peter Obi Will Make Nigeria Great Again – Big Tent

The Big Tent, an Independent Presidential Campaign Council of Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed that warehouses the many Support Groups and the Political Parties that endorse and support the Presidential Ticket of the Labour Party has called on Nigerians to reject both the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and the All Progressive Party(APC) in the forthcoming presidential election.

Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, Director Public Affairs And Strategic Communications, Big Tent, in a New Year message wished Nigerians a better year in 2023.

Nwaokobia Jnr, also admonished electorates to take back the Country through the instrumentality of a peaceful ballot based revolution come February 25.

The Statement titled; ”But For The Obidients 2022 Will Pass For Annus Horribilis. Your Votes Can Make 2023 ANNUS MIRABILIS” described the year 2022 under the APC- led government as a horrible year and only the candidacy of Peter Obi threw a beacon light of hope on the horizon.

“Annus Horribilis is a Latin phrase meaning “horrible year”. The year 2022 in so many ways will pass for a horrible one but for the message of hope that the Obidients, that Peter Gregory Obi, that the Labour Party, and the Big Tent brought on the political amphitheatre. It was all gloom and doom until the candidacy of Peter Obi threw a beacon light of hope on the horizon.”

”The horrific state of insecurity, the unending ASUU Strike, the collapse of infrastructure, the drastic state of unemployment, the reign of benumbing corruption, the perfidy of the operators of State, the many fuel queues, the repeated collapse of the National Grid plunging the nation in Darkness, the flood that ravaged 31 of the 36 States in Nigeria, and the parlous state of the economy had left the space troubled and Nigerians melancholic BUT for the candidacy of Peter Gregory Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed that brought some fresh air on our socio-political kaleidoscope.”

“Do you wonder Dear Compatriots, why millions of Nigerians Young and Old, those at home and in the Diaspora have gladly chosen a new name and a new identity, they have proudly renamed themselves OBIDIENTS, believing in the hope before us and trusting the OBI-DATTI Presidential Ticket”.

“The monumental failure of the APC and their choice of a Presidential candidate whose cognitive ability is manifestly challenged, whose CV wreaks of Fakery, whose humongous opulence speaks to unhindered corruption, who has drug trafficking charges over his head, and whose overall health is largely suspect, left the people greatly troubled and hopeless, until the Labour Party unveiled a candidate of Hope, of Decency, of Decorum and of Capacity.”

“The PDP that should understand the urgency of now, chose gerontocracy over justice, over equity, over fairness, and over capacity and competency. They threw the call of the people for new tendencies in leadership overboard, and left the people troubled, until the Labour Party stepped in the fray with a Ticket of Hope ditto the Obi-Datti candidacy”.

“Countrymen and women, without equivocation it was the One million-man Street Marches of the Obidients that rekindled hope and redefined our politics. They reshaped the fabrics of our politics such that the comedic theatrics of those seeking public office eating maize/corn on the streets, plaiting hair by the road side, hawking groundnuts and eating in public bukas gave way to issues based interaction”.

“Obi is changing everything for good whilst yet a candidate. He is speaking to Nigerians at home and to those in the Diaspora. He is presently Africa’s greatest merchant of Hope. He is a Pan Nigerian candidate and he is passionately engaging the old and the young as we seek to retire the old order in the battle of our lives. Yes, we must take back our Country for good.”

“We can make 2023 Annus Mirabilis which is the latin phrase for a remarkable and an auspicious year. We can do so by successfully birthing and berthing this peaceful ballot based peoples revolution. Folks, we can make Nigeria great again when we step out in February to elect Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed as President and Vice President”.

“Do not let the merchants of hate, of deceit, of poverty, of hopelessness, of insecurity, of ethnicity and religious jingoism deceive you. Do not sell your future for the blood soaked looted monies they throw at you. Do not sacrifice your destiny and the future of your children for a mess of porridge. And do not vote for those who have left our nation in the woods and worse than it ever was.”

“Let us walk together and work together until victory is won. Let us push the message for a New Nigeria until we take back our Country through the power of the Ballot in February 2023. Let us continue to preach the message of a New Nigeria until we Take Back Our Country for good though our Votes come February 2023. And let us remain resolute for through our Votes we can make 2023 Annus Mirabilis. May God Bless Nigeria”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.