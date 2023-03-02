Connect with us

BREAKING: I Won The Presidential Election, Says LP’s Peter Obi

Published

Mr. Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has claimed that he won the just-concluded February 25 presidential election, and that his party will prove to the world that it won.

Obi spoke on Thursday at a press conference he addressed in Abuja.

The LP candidate, who was making his first public appearance since the February 25 elections, said that the exercise failed to meet the minimum standard of a free and fair election, hence he will approach the Court to reclaim his mandate.

Obi also asked LP members and supporters in the country to troop out en mass and vote the party’s candidates in the forthcoming March 11 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections nationwide.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in the wee hours of Wednesday declared the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the presidential election, defeating his closest challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was closely trailed behind by the LP candidate.

Details Later…

