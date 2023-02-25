BREAKING: Obi Defeats Atiku, Tinubu Inside Aso Rock

Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, has won in one of the polling units inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Daily Trust reports.

At PU 131, opposite Pilot Gate, State House, Abuja, Obi polled a total of 17 votes while Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) secured six votes and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured three votes.

Obi’s party also won the National Assembly elections at the polling units.

Below are the results:

SENATORIAL

APC – 5

PDP – 3

APGA – 1

NNPP – 1

LP – 13

Invalid – None

Total = 23

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

PDP – 1

APC – 5

Labour Party – 15

ADC – 1

Invalid – 1

Total = 23

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.