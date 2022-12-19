Doyin Okupe Jailed Two and Half Years for Money Laundering

The Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, has been sentenced to two and half years for breaching the Money Laundering Act, Punch reports.

The reported that Okupe was convicted of the offence on Monday by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu presiding over the case on Monday found Okupe guilty of contravening sections 16(1)&(2) of the Money Laundering Act and accepting cash in excess of the threshold allowed under the Act without going through a financial institution.

