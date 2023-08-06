Festivals of Miracle as Dunamis Holds Sunday Healing and Deliverance Service

The presence of God was palpable and fillable as diverse healing, miracle and testimonies recorded.

Over a thousand healing was recorded from the services, ranging from deliverance from Ulcer, Cancer, Fibroid, deaf ears , allergies to mention but a few.

Highlight of the testimonies was when a child of 7years old born deaf received his miracle via a prophetic word.

A woman who couldn’t stand or walk since she delivered of her baby and was carried into the service all the way from Benue state also instantly recieved her healing.

Worshipers couldn’t hold back tears as a young lady age 10 who was at the verge of undergoing leg amputation as a result of damage caused by a fatal accident close to a year ago, had an encounter seeing the senior Pastor in a dream and beckon on her parent to bring her to church and while the man of God ministered the young lady received her healing, walked down to the Altar to testify in a joyous and dancing mood.

It was just a festival of miracles as all who came out to testify couldn’t have their testimonies taking for want of time.

At the close of the service the man of God announced the continuation of the Sunday Healing and miracle service for the next four Sundays.

The man of God also lead pray for the will of God and the disappearance of the dark cloud hovering over Nigeria.