Gov Kefas Appoints ARISE TV Analyst Media Adviser

Taraba State governor, Dr Agbu Kefas has approved the appointment of Hon. Emmanuel Bello as Special Adviser on Media and digital Communication.

According to a statement made available to the press by Yusuf Sanda Chief Press Secretary To The Executive Governor, the appointment is with immediate effect.

The governor also appoints Mr Geoffrey Tafida as principal private secretary.

Bello is a former commissioner of information under the administration of Late Baba Suntai and also served in the government of Gov. Darius Ishaku and currently with Arise TV as a news analyst.

