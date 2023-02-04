Connect with us

I Just Found Corpses Of My Kidnapped Wives, Children – Taraba Monarch

The Chief of Mutumbiyu Justices Chiefdom in Taraba State, Justice Sani Muhammed (rtd), says the decomposed bodies of his two abducted wives and five children have been found.

The monarch disclosed on the telephone that the bodies were discovered early Saturday morning and would be buried at Mutumbiyu.

“The bodies of my family members killed by kidnappers was found and will be brought to Mutumbiyu,” he said.

Eight family members of the Monarch were abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers at his Jalingo residence two weeks ago.

But a 14-year-old boy among the abducted families of the monarch escaped from the kidnappers two days ago and was taken to the palace.

