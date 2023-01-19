IGP Not Retiring at 60 – Minister

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, will not be retiring when he turns 60 years on March 1, 2023, the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, said on Wednesday.

Dingyadi’s comments followed fresh concerns about the IGP’s possible retirement amidst the 2023 elections.

Baba turns 60 on March 1, 2023; four days after the presidential election and 10 days before the governorship elections holding on February 25 and March 11, respectively.

According to the minister, the Police Act 2020 gives the IGP a four-year tenure which cannot be interrupted by retirement age.

Responding to a question from our correspondent on whether or not the IGP would retire at 60 like other civil servants, Dingyadi said, “Let me say that by the provision of the Police Act 2020, the IG is now supposed to have a kind of four-year period and Mr. President has already given him letter of appointment in that regard.

“So the issue of IG going out during this election period does not arise.”

The President Muhammadu Buhari , appointed the then-DIG Baba as the acting IGP on April 6, 2021.

Two months later, the Police Council confirmed him as the substantive head of the Force.

At least 290 senior officers are expected to retire from service between January and March 2023, findings show.

They include three Deputy Inspectors-General and scores of Assistant Inspectors-General, 10 Commissioners of Police, five Deputy Commissioners of Police, over 20 Assistant Commissioners of Police, more than 35 Chief Superintendents of Police, 47 Superintendents of Police, 55 Deputy Superintendents of Police and 70 Assistant Superintendents of Police.

Dingyadi also revealed that the FEC approved a draft bill for an Act to establish Nigeria Police Force College Training School and Institutions.

He said the piece of legislation will only give legal backing to about 20 existing training institutions nationwide, and not to build new ones.

