News

‘Nigeria is Collapsing’: Obi Campaigns in Taraba, Vows to Reverse Poverty

Published

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi says Nigeria is collapsing very fast with the worsening statistics of people living in poverty, Channels Television reports.

He also said only Nigerians can take back their party from the ruling class who have continued to ensure that despite the huge potential of the country, its people continue to live in poverty.

Obi made the statement on Wednesday at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, during his presidential campaign in the state.

He said, “Nigeria is collapsing and it is doing so very fast. We have 133 million people in poverty and Taraba is no exception. It is happening here where we have millions of people who don’t know where the next meal will come from. That is what I and Baba-Ahmed wants to reverse.”

Also, Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed said, “Nigeria is waging a war; that war is not between tribes, it is not between faiths – it is between the good people of Nigeria and bad governance and that war we must win.”

They promised stakeholders in the state that if voted into power, they will not govern the country from Abuja but rather from the states where the potential both human and capital of the country are located.

