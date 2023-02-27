NigeriaDecides2023: Obi’s Votes Overtake Tinubu’s In Lagos

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi is leading by votes in the results of the Presidential election held in Lagos on Saturday, Daily Trust reports.

17 local governments had been declared by INEC as at 3:30 am before the collation was adjourned to 10: 00 am.

However, APC’s Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is leading in the local governments with 10 LGs already in his kitty while LP has won seven.

The local governments won by Tinubu include Agege, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Surulere.

Obi on the other hand has in his bag Eti-Osa, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo and Somolu

In total, Obi has polled 449,088 votes while Tinubu has so far garnered 416,,431 votes, leaving .

Only the results of Alimosho, Ojo and Mushin are being expected.

Mushin LG’s result was initially announced by the Collation Officer but it was rejected to some dispute in the figure.

Tinubu, a former Governor of the State, is still projected to win the majority votes in the state with Alimosho, Ojo and Mushin results being expected.

Alimosho which is the largest local government in the state may likely give the APC Presidential Candidate an edge over his arch-rival while he has also won Mushin.

But Obi is projected to win Ojo, an area dominated by non-indigenes especially the Igbos.

