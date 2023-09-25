Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Wike Grants Undeveloped Land Owners Three-Month Grace Period

Published

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has given owners of 189 undeveloped pieces of land in the FCT a three-month grace time to start developing them or risk having their allocation documents revoked.

The affected titled holders had received approval for the building plans, but hadn’t yet started to develop the properties, according to Mr. Muhammad Sule, Director of Information and Communication of the FCT Administration, who made the announcement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, the affected property owners must build on the land within the allotted time, or their title documents will be canceled in accordance with the law.

The grace period, he explained, applied to individuals and to corporate organisations that had showed the desire to develop their property by obtaining building plan approvals.

He added that public institutions that had land titles within the FCT but yet to develop same were also advised to do so within the three months grace period to avoid the sanction.

“The minister has extended this gesture to 189 property owners due to their desire to develop the properties by obtaining building plan approvals, a prerequisite for the development of any property in the FCT.

“Owners of the plots were exempted from revocation because they had already demonstrated firm commitment to develop their property by obtaining necessary documents from the FCT Administration.

“The minister is urging the affected property owners to take advantage of the gesture and develop their plots in line with the terms of their offer of Right-of-Occupancy,’’ Sule stated.

The director added that the FCT Administration equally appealed to public institutions that had been allocated land to begin the development of their plots, failing which their title documents would be revoked.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Ushafa-Bwari Road: Wike Exposes Increase In FCDA Contract From N50b To N200b

Nyesom Wike, minister of the FCT, has rejected the contract fee’s several modifications. This was disclosed by Mr. Wike during a press conference with...

September 9, 2023

News

“Hope Wike Won’t Demolish PDP Secretariat,” Reactions Follow Ministerial Portfolios

Ministerial portfolios were revealed on Wednesday by president Bola Tinubu. Nyesom Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, was chosen by Tinubu as the...

August 17, 2023

Big Story

Wike: “Tinubu Won’t Regret Appointing Me”

Nyesom Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, asserted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not have regretted selecting him for the position of...

July 31, 2023

News

10th Senate Clears Wike For Ministerial Position

Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, has received approval from the Senate to serve in a ministerial capacity. Wike who was...

July 31, 2023

Copyright ©