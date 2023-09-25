Wike Grants Undeveloped Land Owners Three-Month Grace Period

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has given owners of 189 undeveloped pieces of land in the FCT a three-month grace time to start developing them or risk having their allocation documents revoked.

The affected titled holders had received approval for the building plans, but hadn’t yet started to develop the properties, according to Mr. Muhammad Sule, Director of Information and Communication of the FCT Administration, who made the announcement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, the affected property owners must build on the land within the allotted time, or their title documents will be canceled in accordance with the law.

The grace period, he explained, applied to individuals and to corporate organisations that had showed the desire to develop their property by obtaining building plan approvals.

He added that public institutions that had land titles within the FCT but yet to develop same were also advised to do so within the three months grace period to avoid the sanction.

“The minister has extended this gesture to 189 property owners due to their desire to develop the properties by obtaining building plan approvals, a prerequisite for the development of any property in the FCT.

“Owners of the plots were exempted from revocation because they had already demonstrated firm commitment to develop their property by obtaining necessary documents from the FCT Administration.

“The minister is urging the affected property owners to take advantage of the gesture and develop their plots in line with the terms of their offer of Right-of-Occupancy,’’ Sule stated.

The director added that the FCT Administration equally appealed to public institutions that had been allocated land to begin the development of their plots, failing which their title documents would be revoked.

