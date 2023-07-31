Wike: “Tinubu Won’t Regret Appointing Me”

Nyesom Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, asserted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not have regretted selecting him for the position of minister. He described himself as a performer.

During his ministerial screening before the Senate, he stated that while serving as governor of Rivers, he executed and commissioned a number of capital projects.

“I was commissioning projects every day. He added, “Mr. President won’t regret appointing me as a minister.

Over 5 million residents of the state, according to Senator Mpigi Barinada (PDP, Rivers), backed the candidacy of Wike for a cabinet position. He encouraged his colleagues to release Wike.

After a voice vote, Akpabio asked the former governor of Rivers to bow and leave.

Wike earlier said “yes” when a senator questioned if he was prepared to carry on “the wonderful thing you did in Rivers”.

