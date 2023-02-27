Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

BREAKING: Peter Obi Defeats Tinubu In Lagos

Published

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has defeated the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos, his (Tinubu’s) home state, Daily Trust reports.

Though Tinubu won more local governments, Obi defeated him with the majority of the votes cast.

All the results of the 20 local governments have been declared. Tinubu won in 11 while Obi won in nine local governments.

The local governments won by Tinubu include Agege, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Surulere and Mushin.

Obi on the other hand won Eti-Osa, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Alimosho, Ojo and Somolu.

With the results declared, Obi polled 582,454 while Tinubu scored 572,606 votes. The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, came third with 75,750 votes.

The results was announced by the Returning Officer for the state, Professor Adenike Oladiji.

Details of the results:

Accredited Voters- 1,347152

APC- 572,606

APGA -2,316

LP – 582,454

NNPP -8,442

PDP- 75,750

Rejected Votes – 64,278

Total Valid Votes – 1,335,729

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Obi’s Votes Overtake Tinubu’s In Lagos

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi is leading by votes in the results of the Presidential election held in Lagos...

4 hours ago

News

2023 Elections: Vote For Labour Party, NLC Directs Workers

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed all workers to work for the success of the Labour Party for the general...

4 days ago

News

CAN, Labour Party Dismiss Claims of N2 Billion Cash Gift From Obi

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Labour Part has dismissed claims suggesting that a certain N2 billion which was given by Mr...

February 13, 2023

News

Four Injured in Attack on Obi’s Supporters – Police

No fewer than four persons were injured in an attack on supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Saturday...

February 12, 2023

Copyright ©