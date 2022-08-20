Peter Obi Came to Apologize Over Threats by ‘Obidients’ – Femi Kuti

Afrobeat music star, Femi Kuti, has said that the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, apologized to him over threats by some of his followers during his visit to the popular Fela shrine in Lagos.

Kuti had became a target of attacks on social media after it was alleged that he addressed the supporters of the former Anambra state governor as ‘zombie’.

However, Obi later cautioned his followers and supporters to stop heckling and harassing Kuti. He later visited Kuti during the week.

Kuti on Saturday in an interview said that he would not like to discuss the details of his meeting with Obi.

He later admitted that the discussion was on politics and the state of the nation.

According to him, “I really don’t want to talk about what I discussed with Peter Obi. The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, also visited me and I did not reveal what we discussed. Some people even said Osinbajo gave me money. And, I told him to tell the world if he indeed he gave me money, and he said he did not. Even at that, some people chose not to believe us. That shows that some people already have their minds made up regardless of the facts on the ground.

“If I tell you about my discussion with Obi, I feel that will not be right. But, if he comes out to say something different from what actually transpired, I would then have to talk, at least to set the records straight. However, I can give you the periphery of our discussion. We talked about how bad Nigeria is, and I gave him some ideas on what I felt needed to be done to put the country on the right path of development.

“He also mentioned that campaigns should not involve threats, and he said that was why he came to apologise to me for the actions of some of his followers who threatened and abused me on social media.”

____

